Philips Sonicare toothbrushes and refills hit new 2021 lows from $19.50 today at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off Philips Sonicare Powered Toothbrushes and brush head refills from $19.50. You can now score the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush for $89.95 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a new 2021 Amazon low and only the third time we have ever seen it down this low there. This model ships with a charging travel case as well as an extra brush head and is among the more attractive models out there. Features include a pressure sensor, a built-in timer, and three cleaning modes (Clean, White and Gum Care) alongside the QuadPacer that “helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time.” More Black Friday Philip Sonicare deals below.

Be sure sure to browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Black Friday Philips Sonicare deals for brush head refills from $19.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. These packs are up to 50% off and at some of the lowest totals we have tracked, making now a great time to stock up.

Prefer an electric toothbrush that’s a little bit more affordable? We are already tracking Oral-B and Philips models starting from just $15 alongside some water flossers and more right here.

More on the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500:

Gentle yet effective to whiten teeth in just 1 week vs. a manual toothbrush

Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard

Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder

