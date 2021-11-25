Play retro games with 8Bitdo’s Bluetooth controllers and gamepads from $25.50

Amazon is offering the 8Bitdo M30 Bluetooth Gamepad at $25.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $30, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked since last November and also a match of the all-time low set only once before. This unique controller resembles what you would have used on a Sega Genesis and Mega Drive in years gone past. It connects to your computer, Nintendo Switch, or even a smartphone over Bluetooth and features a built-in rechargeable battery. The firmware is also upgradable should you need to do that in the future. Keep reading for additional 8Bitdo deals.

Speaking of gaming, did you see the HTC Vive deals that just went live? That’s right, the high-end virtual reality headsets are on sale from $399 with up to $300 in savings available. After browsing those deals, you won’t want to miss our Black Friday guide for other great ways to save this holiday season.

More on the 8Bitdo M30 Bluetooth Controller:

  • A Sega Genesis & Mega Drive inspired bluetooth controller.
  • Compatible with Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS and Android.
  • Bluetooth and rechargeable battery.
  • Turbo Function.
  • Upgradeable firmware.

