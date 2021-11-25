Watch holiday movies with STARZ, Showtime, Paramount+, more for $1/mo. for two months

Amazon is offering Prime members 2-months select streaming media channels for $0.99 per month each. Our favorite channel in this sale is STARZ, which normally costs $9 per month. STARZ will become a go-to streaming service this winter thanks to its inclusion of holiday movies to watch again and again. A personal favorite of mine? Elf. It’s not Christmas if you don’t watch Elf, and STARZ lets you enjoy the slapstick comedy without having to purchase a thing. There are several other channels on sale at Amazon today as well, so keep reading to find out more.

More $1/mo Streaming Services:

Prefer to own your media physically? Earlier this morning, we found a slew of complete TV series on sale up to 50% off. You’ll see that Friends, Monk, The Office, and many other cult classics are discounted in Amazon’s wide-ranging sale, so be sure to check it out and find all the ways you can save.

More about STARZ:

STARZ is the ultimate destination for obsessable TV, movies and more. Characters who pull you in and stories that stay with you. From bold Original Series to the best movies, whatever you love, STARZ ignites your passions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!