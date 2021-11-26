AeroGarden indoor gardens fall to some of their best prices yet: Harvest Elite $76.50, Bounty Basic $140, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering AeroGarden machines, pods, and more from $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Hydroponic Garden for $76.65. Today’s deal marks one of best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, beating our last mention of $100 on Labor Day and its $110 normal going rate. This kit comes with both the AeroGarden garden itself as well as the gourmet herb seed kit. The pod kit includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint. This gives you everything needed to start an indoor herb garden even during the winter when it’s normally harder to get things to grow. Head below for additional deals.

Further bolster your holiday cooking abilities when you check out the Ninja Black Friday deals that we found earlier today. There’s up to $130 in savings available and pricing starts at $69, so be sure to check that out before the prices go away. After that, you won’t want to miss our Black Friday landing page for other great ways to save.

PLANT TO PLATE Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water no soil, no mess, made simple

EASY TO USE: Digital display control panel includes vacation mode to keep your hydroponics growing system thriving when you’re out of town and advanced garden settings for optimized growth

LED GROW LIGHTS: High performance, full spectrum 20 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system in your herb garden is tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests

