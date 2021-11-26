Amazon’s home product sale kicks off at $6.50: Stainless steel trash cans, shelving, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 33% off its own home products. Our top pick is the Amazon Basics 10.5-Gallon Stainless Steel Trash Can for $44.09 shipped. Typically priced at $63, today’s deal takes 30% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Alongside a premium look, this Amazon-made trash can wields a soft-close lid that reduces noise. The stainless steel exterior is described as both fingerprint-proof and smudge-resistant. It can be easily opened using a hands-free steel foot lever. Stay-open functionality ensures you will be able to easily remove and replace garbage bags. Continue reading to find more Amazon home product discounts priced from $6.50.

More Amazon home products:

Keep the home upgrades coming when you peruse today’s list of Zinus and Casper furniture markdowns priced as low as $21. One headliner is the Zinus Juliet Espresso Wood Dining Table with Two Benches at $116 shipped. There are many other notable discounts to be had in our home goods guide.

Amazon Basics 10.5-Gallon Stainless Steel Trash Can features:

40 liter / 10.5 gallon stainless steel trash can with plastic liner and hands-free steel foot lever

Soft-close lid reduces noise from opening/closing and extends product life span

Fingerprint-proof, smudge resistant, and durable stainless steel exterior

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!