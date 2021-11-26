Amazon’s Alexa Smart Plug sees rare price drop to $15 Prime shipped for Black Friday (Reg. $25)

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering its in-house Smart Plug for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is $10 or 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It is also matching the special Prime Day 2021 price we tracked earlier this year. Described as a “certified for humans” smart plug that brings Alexa voice control to any outlet in your space, there is no smart home hub required here at all. It provides easy scheduling for convenience as well as to save on energy bills throughout the year, not to mention its ability to act as a remote control for your electronics when you’re away from the house/office. This one is “simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.” Head below for even more.

Speaking smart home Amazon gear, the Black Friday Echo deals are ready and waiting with some of the best prices of the year. Amazon’s Echo speakers and smart home hub displays alongside the rest of the Echo ecosystem is now on sale with deals from just $15. You’ll find everything neatly rounded up for your purchasing pleasure right here.

Prefer some Google Nest gear? It is also now all on sale from $25 with up to 50% in savings right here. And we just saw Nest Wifi go $90 off in today’s Amazon event alongside a host of other networking gear right here.

Then head over to our master 2021 Black Friday deal hub and browse through the rest of the best deals of the year.

More on the Amazon Smart Plug:

Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.

Compact design keeps your second outlet free.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!