Best AirTag cases, loops, and keychains on sale from $8.50 for Black Friday (New all-time lows)

Okay folks, it’s time for the best Black Friday AirTag case deals to join the new Amazon low we spotted on Apple’s official AirTag Loop. First up, the official Caseology Amazon storefront is now offering its AirTag Vault Case from $11.05 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 when you clip the 21% on-page coupon. Regularly $20 direct from Caseology, it has been listed for between $13 and $15 at Amazon for months and is now down at one of the best prices we have tracked. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, this one provides a waterproof home for your Apple AirTag with a sandstone-textured TPU construction and an open design that doesn’t block transmissions or audio chirps. One of the more popular options in our roundup of the best AirTag cases out there, it also comes with a carabiner clip so you can attach it to your EDC, or anything really (keys, bags, wallet, dog collar, and more). Head below for all of the best Black Friday AirTag case deals.

Best Black Friday AirTag case, keychain, loop, and strap deals:

If you prefer to take the Samsung item tracker route, the Galaxy SmartTag/+ trackers are at new Amazon lows from $18 right now with 40% in savings to be had. Then head right over to our top 10 Black Friday deals and our master Black Friday deal hub to score some of the biggest price drops of the year before things start to sell out tonight.

More on the Caseology AirTag Vault Case:

Black Friday airbags case, keychain, loop, and strap deals: Compact and protective design for AirTag holder that fits easily on your valuable accessories such as keys, bags, wallet, and dog collar.

Tough, durable, sandstone textured TPU keeps your AirTags secure. A waterproof Airtag case and durable AirTag keyring allows for you to go on your day knowing that your AirTags are safe and protected by Caseology.

The convenient carabiner allows you to clip on and go. Clip your Airtag accessories on anything you believe is valuable. Attach AirTags cover on your pet collar, bags, and on your key ring for your car keys and keychain.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!