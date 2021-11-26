Bissell’s ‘most powerful’ portable carpet cleaner falls to low of $110 shipped, more up to 33% off

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering the up to 33% off select Bissell steam mops, upright vacuums, and more. Our top pick is the Bissell SpotClean Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner (3194) for $109.99 shipped. Typically priced at $165, today’s offer shaves $55 off and marks a new all-time low. Tackle carpet stains like never before with Bissell’s “most powerful cleaner” yet. It can not only work on carpet, but also stairs, upholstery, auto interiors, and the list goes on. This unit is able to remove stubborn pet stains and embedded dirt thanks to a design that blends “superior suction” with scrubbing action to deliver the “best cleaning results.” Continue reading to find more Bissell markdowns up to 33% off.

More Bissell deals:

The deals are far from over. Our Black Friday hub highlights all of the best deals and there’s also a dedicated guide that offers a comprehensive list. One related post that might catch your eye includes a selection Anker robotic and handheld vacuums from $36.

Bissell SpotClean Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner features:

Our Most Powerful Spot & Stain Cleaner. Works on carpet, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors, and more.

Remove Stubborn Pet Stains & Embedded Dirt. Combines superior suction, scrubbing action and professional cleaning formula for your best cleaning results.

Professional Style Results. Powerful, portable deep cleaner removes deep down dirt and stains.

Tools & Formula Included. Includes a Deep Stain Tool, 3″ Tough Stain Tool, plus two 8 oz. trial-size Formulas.

