Diesel, Ferrari, Citizen, Fossil, and more watches fall as low as $16 for Black Friday (Up to 60% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 60% off Fossil, Michael Kors, Diesel, Citizen, Invicta, Anne Klein, and other watches. Our top pick is Diesel’s Mr. Daddy 2.0 Watch for $129 shipped. Typically priced at just over $200 across all colorways, today’s offer shaves 36% off and comes within $16 of the all-time low. With a 57mm case, this watch goes all-in on size and is perfect for those that prefer a larger design. It’s comprised of stainless steel and has a matte black dial with gold accents that show the time, date, and three chronograph sundials. This unit is ready to resist water in up to 30-meter depths, ensuring it can withstand splashes, brief immersions, and more. Continue reading to find additional timepiece discounts below.

More watches on sale:

Since you’re here, be sure to also peek at this batch of Apple Watch deals priced as low as $115. Leading the pack is the Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS at $350, but that’s just one of many other deals. Swing by our Black Friday hub to see the most noteworthy offers we’ve spotted so far.

Diesel Mr. Daddy 2.0 Watch features:

  • Bold, ironic and never shy, Diesel doesn’t follow trends; it creates them. With a distinctive look and a unique voice, Diesel constantly moves style forward.
  • Be the best-accessorized guy in the room with Diesel’s Mr. Daddy 2.0. This watch collection delivers aggressive design with uber-intricate dial details and an always-oversized silhouette.
  • Case size: 57mm, Band size: 28mm; mineral crystal face resists scratches; quartz movement with multifunction chronograph display; imported

