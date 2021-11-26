Smartphone Accessories: USB-C Lightning Cable $8 (Save 20%), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Braided Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $10, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside the best price of the year. Wrapped in a braided nylon construction, this USB-C to Lightning cable is a perfect addition to your everyday carry, or for just using around the house. Support for USB-C PD charging speeds ensures it can keep up with even the latest GaN II wall adapters, allowing you to quickly top off an iPhone 13.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Pairing with a USB-C PD charger enables fast charging for the iPhone iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max,11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, SE, XR, XS, XS Max, 8 and 8 Plus, allowing you to charge your iPhone 50% in 30 minutes. NOTE: Only for USB-C PD charger, adapter not included. Made with braided nylon, for added durability and style. The aluminum casing around the charger head has been tested to withstand being plugged in over 5000 times.

MFi certification and rigorous testing ensure a safe charge with full fast-charging compatibility for your Apple devices. Stably and securely transfer movies, music, and more between your iPhone and MacBook, without having to worry about the dreaded “Accessory may not be supported” alert.

