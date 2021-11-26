Home Depot preps you for holiday DIY projects with up to $435 off Milwaukee, RYOBI, and more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide range of Milwaukee, RIDGID, RYOBI, and more combo kits at up to 45% off. Our favorite from the sale is Milwaukee’s M18 7-tool Combo Kit with bonus bit set for $499 shipped. Normally $934, this saves the full amount available today and knocks $435 off its normal going rate. This expansive set includes just about everything you’ll need to get started with DIY projects. Bundled here is a drill/driver, impact, circular saw, random orbital sander, angle grinder, Hackzall, and oscillating multi-tool. On top of that, you’ll also get 3Ah and 1.5Ah batteries to power your new tools, alongside a M12/M18 charger and carrying case. All-in-all, this set will prepare you for almost any DIY or woodworking project that you’ll come across. Keep reading for additional deals.

More tool combo kit deals:

After checking out Home Depot’s sale above, be sure to swing by the 1-day only DEWALT discount roundup at Amazon that’s going on right now. There, you’ll find DEWALT’s compact 8.25-inch table saw bundled with a portable stand for $398, a full $100 below the normal combined rate. Once your DIY toolkit is bolstered, be sure to give our dedicated Black Friday guide a look for the other ways you can save over the next 24 hours.

More on the Milwaukee M18 7-tool Combo Kit:

The Milwaukee M18 Cordless Lithium-Ion 7-Tool Combo Kit includes the M18 Compact Drill/Driver (2606-20), M18 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver (2656-20), M18 Multi-Tool (2626-20), M18 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw (2630-20), M18 4-1/2 in. Cut-off/Grinder (2680-20), M18 HACKZALL (2625-20), M18 Random Orbital Sander (2648-20) and M12/M18 Multi-Voltage Charger (48-59-1812). The M18 cordless system’s patented technologies and electronics, innovative motor design and superior ergonomics provide users with the most efficient blend of power, weight and performance in its class.

