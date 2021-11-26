Black Friday kids toy gifts up to 50% off: Hape, L.O.L Surprise, Melissa & Doug, more from $3.50

Amazon’s Black Friday kids toy deals are bursting at the seams now. Kids’ toys and gifts can tend to feel overpriced at times, especially considering how fast interest wanes with the young ones as they grow up, so now’s your chance to cut your holiday spending in half with up to 50% off some of the biggest brands in the space. With offerings ranging from pre-schooler and toddler toys right up to the bigger kids, we are now tracking huge price drops on Playskool, Hape, Green Toys, Paw Patrol sets, VTech gear, Melissa & Doug, Play-Doh, and more. You’re looking at up to 50% or more off, deals from $3.50 Prime shipped, and the perfect time to knock out some usually overpriced kids’ gifts. Head below for all of the best Amazon Black Friday kids toy deals.

Black Friday Preschool toy deals:

Melissa & Doug Black Friday deals:

***Note: Much of the Melissa & Doug Black Friday deals are eligible for Amazon’s buy two get 50% off one promotion.

Here are few more highlight Black Friday kids’ toy deals to watch out for:

More on the Hape Pound & Tap Bench Xylophone:

MULTIFUNCTIONAL MUSICAL INSTRUMENT: This kids xylophone can be played in variety of ways. The kids can fetch balls as pounding sends the balls tinkling over or they can pull out the keyboard and xylophone and play a solo

FINE MOTOR SKILLS DEVELOPMENT: Promotes dexterity, hand eye coordination, manipulation, arm movement, cause and effect

ESTABLISH MUSICALITY: This pounding toys for toddlers encourages musical development and exploration, audio recognition and play

CHILD SAFE: Durable and child safe, contains water-based paint and has non-toxic finishes

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!