Levi’s Black Friday Sale offers 40% off sitewide + free shipping: Jeans, jackets, more

The Levi’s Indigo Friday Sale offers 40% off sitewide including best-selling jeans, jackets, sweatshirts, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Looking for a classic pair of denim any man will love? The 501 Original Fit Jeans are a standout and they’re currently marked down to just $36 and originally sold for $60. These jeans are available in nine different shade options and it has a hem that’s tapered for a flattering fit. This style will pair perfectly with sneakers, boots, dress shoes, and more. With over 3,000 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.4/5 stars. Score additional deals by heading below the jump and you will want to check out Nike’s Black Friday Sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $36 (Orig. $60)
- 505 Regular Fit Jeans $33 (Orig. $60)
- 541 Athletic Taper Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- 527 Slim Bootcut Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans $36 (Orig. $60)
- Ribcage Bootcut Jeans $59 (Orig. $98)
- Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket $48 (Orig. $80)
- Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket $77 (Orig. $128)
- 501 Original Fit Cropped Jeans $65 (Orig. $108)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!