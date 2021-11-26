Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of instant photo and video printers from $60 shipped. Our favorite is the Lifeprint 3×4.5 Portable Photo and Video Printer for $59.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $130 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This unique instant printer allows you to print augmented reality hyperphotos that have the ability to embed a video within a picture. On top of that, you can print saved Snaps, Facebook pictures, Instagram photos, gifs, and much more. Each picture is a 3- by 4.5-inches, which is over twice the size of other printers. Head below for more deals.

More instant photo printer deals:

When it comes to editing photos on the go, it’s hard to argue with Apple’s iPad Pro. The 12.9-inch M1 model is currently on sale for $200 off at its Black Friday pricing. With its Liquid Retina XDR display that reaches a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits to make editing pictures easy day or night.

More on the Lifeprint Photo and Video Printer:

SUPER SIMPLE TO USE: Easily print real photos from your phone with just one click.

AUGMENTED REALITY: Lifeprint’s Augmented Reality Hyperphotos can embed a video inside your photos so they come to life like magic in your hands. Just think magical Harry Potter photos.

WORLD’S ONLY SHAREABLE PHOTO PRINTER: Connect with friends and family within the Lifeprint App and instantly share real photos to them from anywhere in the world. No other photo printer in the world can do this.

