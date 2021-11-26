Enjoy winter activities with heated vests, gloves, socks, and more from $52 (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of Amazon’s Black Friday Deals, CSA Apparel US (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 40% off ORORO heated apparel. Our top pick is the ORORO Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack for $97.99 shipped. Typically priced at $140, today’s deal shaves $42 off and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked. If you tend to avoid the outdoors when winter comes along, this heated vest could help you more comfortably enjoy some time outside. A water- and wind-resistant design aims to keep you dry and the heated coils inside safe. There are three heat settings that can be quickly adjusted. The included battery allows this vest to keep you warm for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Continue reading to find more heated apparel priced from $52.

More ORORO deals:

If you’re still on the hunt for other ways to keep warm, be sure to peruse today’s roundup of Columbia apparel and accessories from $8 Prime shipped. One headliner of the sale includes the Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket at $24. Drop by our fashion guide to see what else is up for grabs.

ORORO Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack features:

Lightweight insulated for you to wear in many ways with unrestricted movement; Water and wind-resistant.

4 carbon fiber heating elements generating heat across the collar, mid-back, as well as underneath two pockets for core-body warmth. 3 available heating settings can be adjusted with just a simple press of the button.

