Samsonite and American Tourister luggage sets are up to 45% off at Amazon, now from $110

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off Samsonite and American Tourister luggage. Our top pick is the Samsonite 2-piece Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage Set for $159.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the all-time low. It doesn’t matter if you’re planning to travel out of state this Christmas or just want to move around a bit more in 2022, today’s offer lets you upgrade your luggage at a very reasonable price. You’ll get two pieces of luggage, one 20-inch carry on and a 24-inch spinner. Each piece is backed by a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship, providing peace of mind that today’s investment is built to last. Continue reading to find more luggage sets priced from $110.

More luggage deals:

When traveling, having an easy way to see what time it is definitely comes in handy. This is why I recommend having a look at all of these Diesel, Ferrari, Citizen, Fossil, and other watches priced from $16. This is just one of the posts that can be currently found in our fashion guide, so pop over there to see what else we’ve spotted lately.

Samsonite 2-piece Omni PC Luggage Set features:

20″ Carry On (meets carry-on size restrictions for those traveling domestically and looking to stay light) and 24″ Spinner (maximize your packing power and the ideal checked bag for longer trips)

Samsonite products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards. This bag comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!