Samsonite and American Tourister luggage sets are up to 45% off at Amazon, now from $110

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off Samsonite and American Tourister luggage. Our top pick is the Samsonite 2-piece Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage Set for $159.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the all-time low. It doesn’t matter if you’re planning to travel out of state this Christmas or just want to move around a bit more in 2022, today’s offer lets you upgrade your luggage at a very reasonable price. You’ll get two pieces of luggage, one 20-inch carry on and a 24-inch spinner. Each piece is backed by a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship, providing peace of mind that today’s investment is built to last. Continue reading to find more luggage sets priced from $110.
More luggage deals:
- 3-piece Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside: $230 (Reg. $340)
- 2-piece Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside: $160 (Reg. $250)
- 2-piece American Tourister Moonlight Hardside: $130 (Reg. $190)
- 2-piece American Tourister Minnie Mouse Hardside: $150 (Reg. $190)
- 2-piece American Tourister Mickey Mouse Hardside: $110 (Reg. $140)
- 2-piece American Tourister Star Wars Hardside: $110 (Reg. $140)
- 2-piece American Tourister Frozen Hardside: $110 (Reg. $140)
- View all…
When traveling, having an easy way to see what time it is definitely comes in handy. This is why I recommend having a look at all of these Diesel, Ferrari, Citizen, Fossil, and other watches priced from $16. This is just one of the posts that can be currently found in our fashion guide, so pop over there to see what else we’ve spotted lately.
Samsonite 2-piece Omni PC Luggage Set features:
- 20″ Carry On (meets carry-on size restrictions for those traveling domestically and looking to stay light) and 24″ Spinner (maximize your packing power and the ideal checked bag for longer trips)
- Samsonite products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards. This bag comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship
