Save up to 30% on PC gaming components: GIGABYTE B550M $110, i9-9900KF $256, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off PC gaming components and more. Our favorite is the GIGABYTE B550M AORUS PRO-P AMD Motherboard for $109.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to work with AMD’s latest Zen 3 architecture, you’ll find support for PCIe 4.0 as well as NVMe SSDs and more here. As a micro ATX motherboard, it’s a bit more compact than traditional offerings, which makes it great for smaller form factor builds. There are two full-length PCIe slots on the motherboard, one of which is reinforced for your graphics card. Four DDR4 DIMM slots support up to 128GB of RAM, and nine total USB ports around back with an additional Type-C. On the networking side of things, a 2.5Gb Ethernet port is built-in for blazing-fast speeds. Keep reading for additional deals.

More PC gaming component deals:

And don’t forget to check out our dedicated Black Friday guide for other great ways to save this holiday season. We’re constantly updating it with the best deals from around the web, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back frequently.

More on the GIGABYTE B550 Motherboard:

Supports AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen and 3rd Gen Ryzen with Radeon Graphics Processors

Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 4 DIMMs

10 plus 2 Phases Digital Twin Power Design with 50A DrMOS

Advanced Thermal Design with Enlarged VRM Heatsinks

Ultra Durable PCIe 4.0 Ready x16 Slot

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!