Snow Joe’s 48V 18-inch snow blower makes cleanup this winter a simple chore at $230, more from $12

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Snow Joe winter tools priced from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 48V iON+ Cordless 18-inch Snow Blower for $230.30. Down from $330, today’s deal saves $100 and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only a handful of times before. This snow blower clears 18-inches of your sidewalk or driveway at a time, making quick work of larger areas this winter. You’ll also find an LED headlight built-in so you can clear snow day or night. In addition to that, the 1200W motor can clear “up to 14 tons of snow per charge.” Keep reading for more.

More Snow Joe deals:

Don’t forget about the Greenworks deals that are currently going on for Black Friday with at least 35% in savings available. After checking that out, our Black Friday landing page is an absolute must-see as it’s where we’re putting all of the deals we find throughout the rest of the day.

More on the Snow Joe Snow Blower:

  • POWERFUL: 1200 W brushless motor clears up to 14 tons of snow per charge
  • DURABLE: 4-blade rubber-tipped steel auger clears a path 18” wide x 10” deep in a single pass
  • 48V POWER: Included 2x 4. 0 Ah batteries offer up to 40 minutes of rechargeable runtime
  • LED LIGHT: 2 W LED headlight lights up the night for safer nighttime clearing
  • ADJUSTABLE: Adjustable chute crank rotates chute up to 180º to throw snow up to 20 ft away in any direction

