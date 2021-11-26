Upgrade your garage with a smart Chamberlain opener from $231 for Black Friday

As part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now offering a selection of Chamberlain smart garage door openers and accessories on sale. Our favorite is the Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener with Battery Backup (B1381T) for $255.20 shipped. Down from $340, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. This opener completely revamps your garage thanks to its 1.25HP max lift power and ultra-quiet belt drive systems You’ll find that it has built-in smarts and even three built-in 100-lumen LEDs. There’s also a battery backup to ensure that you can still gain access to your garage even when the power is out. Keep reading for additional Chamberlain deals.

More Chamberlain deals:

More on Chamberlain’s Smart Garage Door Opener:

See your garage in a new light: Corner to corner lighting, smart garage opener features 3, 100-lumens of LED lighting to fill your entire garage.

Smart garage control: Open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App.

Max lift power system-1. 25 HPS: Delivers the highest lifting force in the industry for effortless lifting and reliable performance.

Battery backup: Keep your garage door accessible even during power outages

