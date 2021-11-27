Nalgene’s Sustain Tritan Water Bottle lineup dives as low as $8.50 (Up to 38% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 38% off Nalgene Sustain Water Bottles. Our top pick is the Nalgene Sustain Tritan 32-ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle for $8.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 38% off the typical rate and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’re working out, camping, or going on a hike, staying hydrated is important. This 32-ounce water bottle is a solid way to do it with an environmentally-friendly design that is now “made from material derived from 50% waste plastic.” It can easily handle going through the dishwasher, ensuring you’ll be able to keep it clean. Continue reading to find more Nalgene Sustain water bottles on sale.

While you’re at it, be sure to also check out today’s sale on Stanley Hammertone drinkware. Pricing kicks off from $11, making this a great time to grab one of these premium offerings. Be sure to also drop by our sports and fitness guide to see what else catches your eye.

For Your Everyday Adventures! Take your Nalgene bottle to the gym, office, camping, exploring and everywhere in between

Suitable for both warm and cold beverages (-40 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit); wide mouth makes cleaning and adding ice cubes easy

