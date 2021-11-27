Store up to 44% of savings in one of these money clip wallets at $16.50 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, InterGoods US (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the TRAVANDO Money Clip Wallet in a variety of styles for $16.75 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Depending on which wallet you land on, you will end up with as much as 44% in savings. Today’s offers also mark the the lowest pricing we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve been wanting to slim down an existing wallet, this may be the one. Despite wielding a slim design, there’s enough room for seven cards. You’ll also find a money clip for those unexpected times when cash is needed. RFID-blocking technology is also onboard to help keep you from being electronically pickpocketed. This implementation has been tested by an independent quality control company to ensure the technology is reliable.

If you can get by without a dedicated money clip, be sure to check out the Buffway Slim Minimalist Wallet at $13 Prime shipped. This offering looks compact and is bound to shrink the overall pocket space required to carry all of your payment methods.

Since you’re here, you may also want to swing by our roundup of Acer, Dell, Thule, and other bags or sleeves have fallen as low as $7.50. Offers there take up to 50% off, making now a solid time to refresh an existing backpack ahead of 2021. Be sure to also drop by our fashion guide to see what other markdowns catch your eye.

TRAVANDO Money Clip Wallet features:

Travando’s Wallet offers 7 card pockets. The slim wallet is ideal for carrying business cards, credit and debit cards, bills etc.. The outside notch allows you to push out the cards easily

Tested by an independent German quality control institute. Our wallets block the 13.56 MHz band and protect against data theft by RFID scanners

The metal money clip allows you to clip several bills inside your wallet

