Sun Joe’s 2300PSI electric pressure washer falls to 2021 low at $143, more from $15

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering Sun Joe pressure washers and accessories priced from $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. If we had to pick our favorite from the sale, it would be the SPX3500 2300PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $142.99 shipped. The powerful 13A motor is able to deliver up to 2300PSI, though generally speaking you’ll find 2000PSI sustained, which is still more than enough for cleaning dirt and grime. You’ll also find a detergent dial that lets you really set exactly how much soap you want being inserted into your cleaning stream. Head below for additional pressure washing deals.

More Sun Joe pressure washing deals:

Don’t miss out on Greenworks’ Black Friday sale that’s still going on right now. With an additional 35% off its already affordable prices, opting for Greenworks lawn care gear is another way you can help be a bit greener all around by removing oil and gas from your routines.

More on the Sun Joe SPX3500 Electric Pressure Washer:

Equipped with a 13-amp motor, SPX3500 packs a super-powered punch generating up to 2300 PSI (at initial discharge per CSA internal pressure testing) and 1.48 GPM (with nozzle open at minimum pressure) of pure cleaning power take on tough grease and oil stains, and more. SPX3500’s utility belt also includes a 20-foot high pressure hose, 34-inch spray wand for those hard to reach messes, a 35-foot GFCI extension cord to give you room to roam, and easy-glide wheels for maximum maneuverability.

