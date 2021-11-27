Tommy Hilfiger apparel up to 50% off today only at Amazon from $10 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Tommy Hilfiger apparel. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Men’s Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt in Slim Fit that’s marked down from $43.74 shipped. To compare, this style is regularly priced at $80 and you can find it in four color options. It pairs perfectly with jeans, shorts, dress pants, and more as well as can be layered during the cold weather months. The slim fit is highly-flattering and it has a chest logo that adds a stylish touch. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Sale that’s offering an extra 40% off clearance items including Nike, Cole Haan, adidas, and many more.

Tommy Hilfiger Button-Down Shirt features:

Highlight your timeless style with this long sleeve button down shirt from Tommy Hilfiger . Men’s button down shirt with a button-down collar.

Tommy Hilfiger shirt for men with a button-down front closure. Slim fit shirt with a front pocket and embroidered logo flag.

This long sleeve button-down shirt from Tommy Hilfiger will be perfect for any occasion.

65% Cotton, 35% Nylon

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!