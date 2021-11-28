Save up to 80% on Kindle eBooks at Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday from $1

-
AmazonKindleCyber Monday 2021
Save 80% From $1

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of top read Kindle eBooks. All of the offers in today’s sale will become a permanent addition to your library, with prices starting at $0.99 and delivering some of the best prices to date. With as much as 80% in savings across the lineup, you’ll find everything from mysteries and thrillers, to young adult, nonfiction, and romance books in the sale. There are plenty of acclaimed reads from notable authors, with all of our top picks outlined down below.

Notable Kindle eBooks in today’s sale:

First up, go check out all of the Kindle E-readers that are on sale for Cyber Monday right now, including the all-new Paperwhite 5. But then be sure to check out all of the Amazon First Reads November eBook freebies, as a new assortment of titles just dropped earlier in the week. That gives you a chance to expand your reading list with yet another new eBook, and at no cost.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Kindle

Cyber Monday 2021

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Holiday magazine deals from $3/yr.: Gifts for dad and f...
Contigo and CamelBak water bottles, travel mugs, more f...
Rare Lionel train set deals from $71, accessories from ...
Best Black Friday game deals: Guardians of the Galaxy D...
Samsung SSD Cyber Monday deals from $120: 1TB EVO Plus,...
Stanley’s classic Hammertone drinkware, more up t...
Amazon takes up to 30% off Marmot and Exofficio outerwe...
Cyber Monday pricing on Nintendo’s Switch Pro Con...
Show More Comments