Backbone One upgrades the iPhone gaming experience at new low of $70 (Save 30%)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is now offering the Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for $69.99 shipped. Marking the very first cash discount to date, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 30% off the usual $100 going rate. Backbone One enters as one of the more popular ways to imbue an iPhone with an elevated gaming experience, attaching to both sides of your handset in order to deliver a Nintendo Switch-like form-factor. Alongside two joysticks, a D-Pad, ABXY buttons, and rear triggers, its adjustable design plugs in via Lightning to work with a variety of handsets, though iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Max owners will have to request a free adapter for a smoother experience. We found that it delivers “full-fledged iPhone gaming” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Earlier this week, we saw a collection of Razer gaming accessories go on sale and as a top pick amongst them, the Kishi iPhone Game Controller caught our eye. Currently on sale for $60, you’re looking at much of the same experience as the lead deal at a slightly more affordable price point. Not to mention all of the same all-time low stature. So it’s worth diving into the full sale right here for a closer look.

But if you’d prefer to take advantage of the game controller you already have in your collection, OtterBox has you covered. Included in its Black Friday sale, you can currently score its MagSafe Mobile Gaming Clip at $30. This one attaches to your Xbox Wireless Controller in order prop up an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset with an adjustable, magnetic mount.

Backbone One iPhone Controller features:

Designed in partnership with the team behind the Xbox 360 controller, the Backbone features tactile buttons, responsive triggers, and clickable thumbsticks. The controller’s rounded edges are designed to naturally fit in the hand for the most comfortable gaming experience.

