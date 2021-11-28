Cyber Monday game deals: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, Metroid Dread, more

Cyber Monday has arrived and with comes new all-time lows on the recently released Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can score either of the brand new Pokémon remakes $49.94 shipped down from he regular $60 price tag. Outside of a brief pre-order and launch promotion at Daily Steals, alongside an extremely limited offer on the double pack this is the lowest price we have tracked post release. These Pokémon Cyber Monday deals also mark a new Amazon all-time low. Returning players to the Sinnoh region like never before, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are official remakes of the original 2006 Nintendo DS games. All-new visuals are joined by the Grand Underground where Trainers can dig up new “items and Pokémon Fossils, build a Secret Base, and more.” Jump on this deal while you still can as it could sell out at any minute. More Cyber Monday game deals below including Metroid Dread, Life is Strange, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Among Us, and much more.

