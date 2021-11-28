GIGABYTE’s AORUS 32-in. 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor with USB-C falls to new low at $180 off

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE AORUS 32-inch 1440p 165Hz HDR400 Gaming Monitor for $519.99 shipped. Down from $700, today’s deal not only saves you $180 but also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This high-end monitor delivers several great functions to your gaming desk. It sports HDR400 certification, High Bit Rate 3 support, HDMI, DisplayPort, and even USB-C for a well-rounded feature set. On top of that, there’s 120% sRGB reproduction as well as 94% DCI-P3, making this monitor great for both gaming and content creation.

Ditch the high-end AORUS build and 165Hz refresh rate for this ASUS gaming monitor instead. It still offers a similar 1440p resolution as well as a 144Hz refresh rate, which is more than enough for most gaming. It also still boasts the same HDR400 certification for high dynamic range gaming. Coming in at $283 on Amazon, you’re saving quite a bit here over the AORUS above, which is well worth considering if you’re on a tighter budget.

If you’re wanting to get started with building a PC on Cyber Monday, we have a dedicated guide to help you pick the best components to get started. After that, our dedicated Cyber Monday guide is a must-see for all the deals we uncover over the next 24 hours.

More on the GIGABYTE AORUS Gaming Monitor:

32” 2560×1440 Super Speed IPS Display, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible 165Hz Refresh Rate, High Bit Rate 3 support (HBR3) 1ms Response Time (MPRT) / 1ms GTG (Grey to Grey) KVM Monitor, and 8-bit color with HLG 120% sRGB / 94% DCI-P3 and VESA Display HDR400/HLG Tactical Display with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC 2.0) Premium ESS SABRE Audiophile Sound System Exclusive Tactical Features – Game Assist, OSD Sidekick and Dashboard Ergonomic Design with Swivel, Pivot, Tilt and Height Adjustments Built-In Digital RGB LED Backlighting and Power Board Low Blue Light TÜV Rheinland, EyeSafe Certified & Flicker-Free Display VESA Wall Mount Compatible

