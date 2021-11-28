Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker doorbuster pricing now live at just $39 (Reg. $67+)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Walmart is now offering the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for just $39 shipped. Regularly $67 at Walmart with similar models in the $88 range at Amazon right now, this doorbuster-worthy price is more than 40% off and the lowest price we can find. This space-saving model likely won’t last long at this price so jump in now while you can. Features include multiple cup size options, the ability to brew a K-Cup pod in under one minute, a removable drip tray for easy cleaning, and it can even offer up hot water on demand with no pod in place. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,600 Walmart customers. More details below.

This doorbuster Keurig deal is even beating holiday pricing on the comparable Chefman InstaCoffee Max, which is now down at $40 from the usual $60. If you’re in the market for a smaller Keurig machine, the lead offer above is aa must-have at $39.

Plus, you’ll find plenty of Keurig K-Cup pod packs on sale at Amazon right now for Cyber Monday. This include everything from Green Mountain and Dunkin’ Donuts to Lavazza blends and more right here.

Hit up our 2021 Cyber Monday deal hub for even more if the biggest one-day shopping event of the year.

More on the Keurig K-Compact K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker:

Space saving. Crowd-pleasing. The slender and stylish Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee maker offers consumers a space-saving design to fit their countertop, but still delivers the delicious taste and unparalleled convenience that the Keurig brand is known for. Designed to leave the smallest footprint possible, the Keurig K-Compact brewer in Black is just over 8 inches wide, leaving you plenty of space on your countertop without sacrificing a thing. Brew 6, 8, or 10 oz. of your favorite beverages in under a minute.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!