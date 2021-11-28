PDP’s official Xbox remote makes it easy to control media from the couch at $10 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the PDP Xbox Series X|S Gaming Remote Control for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal saves you $10 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This officially-licensed remote is made specifically to use with your Xbox, including the Series X|S, One, One S, or One X. It has motion-activated backlit buttons, volume and power control, and media hotkeys. This makes it a one-stop solution for controlling movies and TV shows on your Xbox console, if you use it for that. Head below for more.

If it’s a universal remote that you’re after, today’s deal won’t quite tick that box. Instead, you’ll need to opt for this Philips remote control which is made to work with a wide range of TVs and more. Coming in at under $6 on Amazon, it’s also budget-focused and easy to keep by your couch to change the channel, adjust the volume, or just turn your TV off.

Speaking of adjusting volume, did you see the Polk Audio sale that we found earlier today? Well, the company’s sound bars and speakers are on sale from $149 for Cyber Monday, making now a great time to give your home theater an audio upgrade.

More on the PDP Xbox Remote:

Easily navigate your Xbox One or Xbox Series X S media apps

Motion activated backlit Buttons

Simply control volume, power, and more

A traditional and compact TV remote design to make navigation simple

