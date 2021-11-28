New 2021 Amazon lows just hit Rachael Ray’s colorful cookware sets from $90 (45% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off Racheal Ray cookware sets. The popular 12-piece Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set is now down at $89.99 shipped. Regularly up to $160 and typically fetching as much at Walmart, this is $70 off the going rate, a new 2021 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. Available in a wide range of vibrant colors at the Cyber Monday price today, these sets are a great option for folks looking to match existing decor or to add a pop of color to the kitchen arsenal. It includes 1-quart and 3-quart saucepans with lids, a 6-quart stockpot with lid, 8.5-inch and 10-inch frying pans, and the 3-quart sauté pan with lid, alongside a slotted turner and spoon. Everything is PFOA-free and made from “durable aluminum [with] sturdy hard enamel porcelain exteriors.” Head below for more details. 

One of the most popular cookware deals we tracked for Black Friday, the crazy popular Always Pan, is stil live. You can now score the Our Place Always Pan for $99, or one of the best prices ever alongside a host of other kitchen gear from the brand starting from $25 and you’ll find everything detailed in our previous roundup

And speaking of holiday kitchenware deals, our Instant Pot Cyber Monday roundup is now live with options starting from $59 including its latest model air fryers and electric Dutch ovens as well as the popular multi-cookers and more right here. Swing by our Black Friday (loads of deals still live!) and Cyber Monday deal hub for even more. 

More on the Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware:

  • SET INCLUDES: 1-quart and 3-quart saucepans with lids, 6-quart stockpot with lid, 8.5-inch and 10-inch frying pans, 3-quart sauté pan with lid, slotted turner and spoon
  • DURABLE DESIGN: Nonstick pots and pans from Rachael Ray are crafted with durable aluminum and sturdy hard enamel porcelain exteriors to stand up to busy kitchens
  • ENHANCED PFOA-FREE NONSTICK: Cookware set features espresso-colored, PFOA-free nonstick for effortless food release and easy cleanup

