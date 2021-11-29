Amazon’s Cyber Monday Champion Sale takes up to 50% off apparel from $13 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Champion apparel from $13 Prime shipped. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Men’s Powerblend Sweats Jogger Pants in a Retro style for $19.99 Prime shipped. To compare, these joggers are regularly priced at up to $40 and today’s rate is the lowest we’ve tracked in almost a year. This style is available in several color options and would be ideal for post workouts, lounging, casual outings, and more. The material is a cotton and polyester blend that helps to reduce pilling and shrinking as well. If you’re still on the hunt for a holiday gift idea, this would be a great option. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks include:

Looking for stocking stuffers? Amazon is offering up to 35% off Dickies and Saucony socks from $8 Prime shipped.

Champion Powerblend Jogger Pants feature:

Retro inspired jogger sweatpants featuring elastic waistband and tapered leg with cinched cuffs; Cotton/polyester blend for reduced pilling and shrinkage

Side pockets

Bar tacked onseam pockets

The Champion power blend retro fleece jogger pant has reduced pill and shrink so it will look good wash after wash.

