Amazon’s Cyber Monday Champion Sale takes up to 50% off apparel from $13 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Champion apparel from $13 Prime shipped. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Men’s Powerblend Sweats Jogger Pants in a Retro style for $19.99 Prime shipped. To compare, these joggers are regularly priced at up to $40 and today’s rate is the lowest we’ve tracked in almost a year. This style is available in several color options and would be ideal for post workouts, lounging, casual outings, and more. The material is a cotton and polyester blend that helps to reduce pilling and shrinking as well. If you’re still on the hunt for a holiday gift idea, this would be a great option. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks include:
- Powerblend Men’s Hoodie Pullover $27 (Orig. $50)
- Powerblend Men’s Sweats Retro Jogger Pants $20 (Orig. $40)
- Powerblend Men’s Fleece Crew Sweatshirt $20 (Orig. $40)
- Men’s Everyday Cotton Stretch Boxer Briefs $19 (Orig. $32)
- Women’s Powerblend Joggers $20 (Orig. $40)
Looking for stocking stuffers? Amazon is offering up to 35% off Dickies and Saucony socks from $8 Prime shipped.
Champion Powerblend Jogger Pants feature:
- Retro inspired jogger sweatpants featuring elastic waistband and tapered leg with cinched cuffs; Cotton/polyester blend for reduced pilling and shrinkage
- Side pockets
- Bar tacked onseam pockets
- The Champion power blend retro fleece jogger pant has reduced pill and shrink so it will look good wash after wash.
