Amazon offers Hot Tools, Revlon, and Bed Head from $9 Prime shipped (up to 60% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 60% off hair tools from Hot Tools, Revlon, and Bed Head from just $9 Prime shipped. A highlight from this sale is the popular Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush and Volumizer that’s currently marked to $22.58. For comparison, this dryer brush is regularly priced at up to $60 and today’s rate is matched with the Amazon all-time low. Target also has the same brush priced at $55 and features a 4.5/5 star rating with over 3,000 positive reviews. This blow dryer brush was designed to help give you salon results at home with curved sides for smoothing the hair, while the round edges create volume at the roots. It also has three heat settings. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Additional deals include:

Looking for more deals? Amazon is offering Under Armour apparel and gear up to 25% off with deals from $10 Prime shipped.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush features:

Style, Dry & Volumize Your Hair in One Step, Max Drying Power with 30% Less Frizz and helps reduce hair damage

Unique Non-Detachable Oval Brush Design for Smoothing the Hair, while the round edges create volume. Designed with Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles for detangling, improved volume, and control

3 Heat/Speed Settings with Cool option for styling flexibility

Safety First: The Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer meets U.S. safety requirements and features the ETL Certification, unit is designed for 120 Volt USA outlets only. DO NOT use a voltage converter or adapter as it will damage the unit

