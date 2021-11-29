Amazon’s Cyber Monday Ray-Ban Sale cuts up to 30% off best-selling styles

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Sale, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Ray-Ban’s best-selling styles for both men and women alike. Update your sunglasses for the fall and winter season with the Classic Aviator Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $112.70 shipped. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $161 and it’s matched with the lowest rate we’ve seen in a year. These sunglasses can be worn by both men or women alike and can be worn with casual or business attire as well. This classic style will always be on-trend and it’s flattering on an array of face shapes too. Plus, each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses comes with a nice leather case for carrying as well as gifting for the holiday season. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Original Wayfarer Sunglasses $113 (Orig. $161)
- Classic Aviator Sunglasses $113 (Orig. $161)
- Erika Round Sunglasses $69 (Orig. $138)
- Justin Rectangular Sunglasses $121 (Orig. $173)
- Clubmaster Square Sunglasses $113 (Orig. $161)
- Chris Square Sunglasses $107 (Orig. $153)
- Liteforce Square Sunglasses $136 (Orig. $229)
- …and even more deals…
Looking for stocking stuffers? Amazon is offering up to 35% off Dickies and Saucony socks from $8 Prime shipped.
Ray-Ban Classic Aviator Sunglasses feature:
- Protect your eyes with style made famous by aviators since 1937. Ray-Ban RB3025 Large Metal Aviator Sunglasses are superior unisex glasses with multiple frame and lens options.
- RB3025 Aviator sunglasses feature legendary Ray-Ban G-15 non-polarized lenses, which provide superior protection against UV light and were originally designed for military use.
- These stylish sunglasses were made famous by Top Gun. You can feel comfortable knowing that the Ray-Ban lenses will provide 100% UV protection.
- Whether you’re looking for, Ray-Ban sunglasses for women or men, RB3025 Aviators are designed as unisex sunglasses that are durable and fashionable.
