Desks, bed frames, dressers, and more go on sale for Cyber Monday from $9.50 (Up to 42% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 42% off select furniture. Our top pick is the Christopher Knight Aalto Desk for $69.59 shipped. With a typical price of $120, today’s offer shaves $50 off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Outfitted with an oak brown surface and white finish, this affordable desk aims to modernize your space while also adding in a bit of retro flair. Once set up, owners will have an area of roughly 4 by 2 feet of space to work with. Shelving and organization cubbies can be found along the back, helping ensure each piece of your gear has its own designated area. Continue reading to find more deals priced from $9.50.

If you ordered the desk above, there’s a good chance that Globe Electric’s Pratt Lamp will pair nicely with it. We just spotted this elegant and modern lamp on sale for $21.50, which will leave you with 29% in savings. You’ll also be cashing in on the all-time low. Peruse our home goods guide to see what other upgrades you can sprinkle throughout your space.

Christopher Knight Aalto Computer Desk features:

The Alexandria wood computer desk is the perfect desk for that small office that you have been looking to start in that extra bedroom. Complete with shelf space to easily store and access your documents and papers

