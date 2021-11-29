Forget charging with Citizen Eco-Drive watches at up to 55% off, grab one from $101 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 55% off Citizen watches. Our top pick is the Citizen Eco-Drive Ecosphere Chronograph Watch for $239.99 shipped. That’s $116 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. As one of Citizen’s Eco-Drive watches, Ecosphere can convert any light source into power that it then stores on an internal battery. This completely removes the hassle of power management, providing all of the benefits without any work required. With a 48mm case size, it won’t look out of place while also being just large enough to catch a bit of attention. When it comes to water, this timepiece boasts a 100-meter resistance rating. Continue reading to find more Citizen Eco-Drive watches priced from $101.

More Citizen watches:

While you’re at it, be sure to also peek at these Ray-Ban discounts at up to 30% off. This is just one of the posts that can be currently found in our fashion guide, so pop over there to see what else we’ve spotted lately.

Citizen Eco-Drive Ecosphere Chronograph Watch features:

  • Converts any light, whether natural or artificial, into energy. Energy is stored in a permanently rechargeable power cell. The watch recharges continuously in any light to run forever, with no battery changes required, ever.
  • This Citizen watch is water resistant to 100 meters (330 ft). In general, it’s suitable to wear in the shower, in professional marine activities like swimming and snorkeling, and in surface water sports, but not for scuba diving.

