Coleman’s 6-Person Hot Tub dives to $350 alongside pools, spas, and more (Up to 45% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off pools, spas, and more. Our top pick is the Coleman SaluSpa 6-Person Inflatable Hot Tub for $349.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $49 in well over a year. For many of us, cooler weather has arrived and is here for months to come. Today’s deal lets you continue to enjoy some time in the water while also helping keep you, friends, and the family warm. The temperature goes as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit and users can easily tweak settings using the digital control panel. No additional tools are needed and buyers simply need to use the included pump to inflate and deflate the spa. Continue reading to find more pools, spas, and other discounts from $5.50.

More pools, spas, and related deals:

Another way to have some fun is with this batch of Segway, Hover-1, Jetson, and other electric scooters at up to $189 off. There are many affordable options in the sale, making this a great place to score some Christmas gifts as well.

Coleman SaluSpa 6-Person Inflatable Hot Tub features:

Nothing beats the feeling of sinking into a warm, bubbling Jacuzzi after a long, hard day while jets project bubbles to massage your back, neck, and shoulders.

The digital control panel lets you dictate the water temperature (up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit) and pressure of the jets. A power saving timer can even automate the temperature of the spa up to 72 hours prior to save energy and money.

