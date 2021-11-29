Cyber Monday Fashion 2021: Nike, adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, Ray-Ban, more

Cyber Monday 2021 is here and the deals are live with up to 75% off top brands for this season. Majority of retailers are offering free shipping as well. If you’re still on the hunt for a holiday gift, you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Cole Haan, Under Armour, Merrell, and many more. We’ve done the hard work for you and put together a list of all of the best Cyber Monday sales below. You will also want to stay on top of our fashion guide throughout the rest of Cyber Monday for additional incoming sales as well as our Cyber Monday Hub here.
Activewear
- adidas Cyber Monday Sale takes 30% off sitewide: UltraBoost, apparel, more
- Nike’s Cyber Monday Sale just dropped with extra 20% off Dri-FIT, ZoomX, more
- Merrell Cyber Sale takes up to 60% off top-rated gifts + extra 40% off clearance items
- The North Face’s Cyber Monday Event cuts 40% off: Jackets, vests, more from $14
- Amazon is offering Under Armour gear up to 25% off with deals from $10 Prime shipped
- Amazon’s Cyber Monday Champion Sale takes up to 50% off apparel from $13 Prime shipped
- Amazon takes up to 35% off Dickies and Saucony socks from $8 Prime shipped
- Reebok Cyber Monday Sale takes 50% off sitewide including clearance from $10
- PUMA Cyber Monday Event offers up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping
Casual and Formal wear:
- Amazon’s Cyber Monday Ray-Ban Sale cuts up to 30% off best-selling styles
- Converse Cyber Monday Sale offers extra 30% off sale styles
- Cole Haan’s Cyber Monday Event takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off for Members
- Banana Republic Cyber Monday Sale cuts 50% off your purchase
- Amazon offers up to 35% off apparel from Van Heusen, IZOD, more $9 Prime shipped
- Amazon takes up to 30% off its in-house baby brands: Simple Joys by Carter’s, more
- Amazon offers up to 30% off Koolaburra by UGG slippers, boots, more from $35
- Tommy Hilfiger apparel up to 50% off today only at Amazon from $10 Prime shipped
- Old Navy Cyber Event offers 50% off your purchase with deals starting at just $3
