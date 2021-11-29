Cyber Monday game deals: Metroid Dread, Life is Strange, AC Valhalla, Death Stranding, more

Cyber Monday has arrived and with it comes new all-time lows. While Amazon’s short-lived all-time low on Metroid Dread came and went quite quickly at $50, you can score it for $49.99 shipped via eBay Daily deals right now anyway. Although I wouldn’t sleep on this deal either. This is, again, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and one of the best prices post release. A true return to form for one of the most iconic series in Nintendo’s IP stable, players suite up as Samus Aran in the “first new 2D Metroid story in 19 years.” Planet ZDR and the relentless E.M.M.I. robots are ready and waiting for your new new Spider Magnet abilities and more. More Cyber Monday game deals below including Life is Strange, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Among Us, Far Cry 6, and much more.

Best cyber Monday game deals:

Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals now live:

Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale now live from just $8!

Black Friday Amazon Nintendo Switch digital game sale from $4

And even more…

Digital Sales and More:

Pre-orders:

Razer unleashes Mandalorian Beskar controller for Xbox Series X with magnetic charging stand

Battlefield 2042 now available to play in early access ahead of launch next week

Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers with disc tray-themed strap, Easter eggs, more

Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games

Nintendo Switch console production cut by 20% through 2022

Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West

Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more

Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!