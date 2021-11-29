Cyber Monday game deals: Metroid Dread, Life is Strange, AC Valhalla, Death Stranding, more

Cyber Monday has arrived and with it comes new all-time lows. While Amazon’s short-lived all-time low on Metroid Dread came and went quite quickly at $50, you can score it for $49.99 shipped via eBay Daily deals right now anyway. Although I wouldn’t sleep on this deal either. This is, again, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and one of the best prices post release. A true return to form for one of the most iconic series in Nintendo’s IP stable, players suite up as Samus Aran in the “first new 2D Metroid story in 19 years.” Planet ZDR and the relentless E.M.M.I. robots are ready and waiting for your new new Spider Magnet abilities and more. More Cyber Monday game deals below including Life is Strange, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Among Us, Far Cry 6, and much more.
Best cyber Monday game deals:
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5
$35$30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $25 (Reg. $60)
- Or Cosmic Deluxe Edition
$30 (Reg. $80)
- Far Cry 6 all platforms $35 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty Vanguard $39 (Reg. $60+)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- And $30 on PS5 (Reg. $70)
- Or $28.50 and $47.50 with RedCard
- Back 4 Blood
$25(Reg. $60)
- Matched at GameStop all platforms
- Among Us Switch $4 (Reg. $5)
- Persona 5 Strikers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Deathloop $25 (Reg. $60)
- Bioshock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. up to $40+)
- Borderlands Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition $35 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Or standard edition at $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Just Dance 2022 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $50)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs Legion $14 (Reg. $30+)
- NBA 2K22 $26 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $43 (Reg. $50)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $45 (Reg. $70)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $10 (Reg. $30)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 from $14 (Reg. $20+)
- Marvel’s Avengers $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hades Switch $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Or physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead Switch $14 (Reg. $20)
- Amazon PlayStation Hits sale from $10
- Walmart PlayStation Black Friday game sale from $10
Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals now live:
Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale now live from just $8!
Black Friday Amazon Nintendo Switch digital game sale from $4
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity $42 (Reg. $60) Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Target / Walmart
- Bravely Default II
$30$27 (Reg. $60) Amazon
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild from $35 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $39 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Splatoon 2 $35 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $35 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- ASTRAL CHAIN $40 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Super Mario Odyssey $35.50 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $35 (Reg. $60) Amazon / Walmart
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50) Amazon
- And even more…
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Indies PSN sale from $1
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Best of Black Friday 2021 upcoming game deals
- Early access to Halo Infinite multiplayer now live!
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from $49 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo launches 2021 Black Friday ad
- Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad from $125 (Reg. $180)
- Metroid Dread FREE demo for Nintendo Switch
- Switch Online N64 + SEGA Expansion Pack launch day!
- Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on review
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Razer unleashes Mandalorian Beskar controller for Xbox Series X with magnetic charging stand
Battlefield 2042 now available to play in early access ahead of launch next week
Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers with disc tray-themed strap, Easter eggs, more
Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games
Nintendo Switch console production cut by 20% through 2022
Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West
Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more
Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team
