Cyber Monday HD/4K Blu-ray deals from $10: LOTR, Jurassic World, Indiana Jones, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a wide selection of HD and 4K Blu-ray movies and bundles from $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite deal here is Lord of the Rings Trilogy in 4K HDR for $59.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $75 or more at Amazon and today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen once in the past there. This iconic bundle includes all three Lord of the Rings movies in 4K HDR, perfect for a holiday movie night by the fire. Both the extended and theatrical copies are here, giving you the ability to choose which one you watch. Also, you’ll even get Digital HD codes to redeem at iTunes or Google Play, making it super simple to watch these films on-the-go. Not a Lord of the Rings fan, or want to save on The Hobbit instead? Head below for more discounted movies.

More HD and 4K Blu-ray Cyber Monday deals:

Prefer to stream your media? Be sure to check out the Black Friday Hulu sale that’s still live. It delivers 1-year of streaming for just $1 per month, or $12 in total. That’s the best price that we’ve seen in years, making now a great time to subscribe if you’ve been holding out.

More about The Lord of the Rings:

The heroic journey begins. With the help of a courageous Fellowship of friends and allies, Frodo embarks on a perilous mission to destroy the legendary One Ring

The quest continues. In the middle chapter of this historic movie trilogy, the Fellowship is broken, but it’s quest to destroy the One Ring continues.

The final battle of Middle-earth begins. Frodo and Sam, led by Gollum, continue their dangerous mission toward the fires of Mount Doom in order to destroy the One Ring.

