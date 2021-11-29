Cyber Monday Oral-B up to 50% off! Electric toothbrushes from $30, Crest Whitestrips, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off electric toothbrushes, Whitestrips, and more from Oral-B and Crest. One standout, among the many, is the Oral-B Vitality Limited Precision Clean Rechargeable Toothbrush for just $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $50, this is matching the Amazon all-time low we have tracked only once before at 40% off the going rate. Now one of the best and most affordable electric toothbrushes out there, this one comes with all of the most important features and none of the add-ons you don’t need. The 2-minute timer, built-in pressure sensor, and a nice travel case to take it on-the-go for holiday trips to see the family and friends are some of the highlights here. Head below for more of Amazon’s Cyber Monday Oral-B and Crest deals.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday Oral-B and Crest deals:

Head over to our Cyber Monday hub for all of the best offers on tap for today only. Then do yourself a favor and visit our fashion hub where you’ll find basically any brand you could ever be interested in with a massive sitewide sale of some kind waiting for you.

More on the Oral-B Vitality LE Clean Rechargeable Toothbrush:

Includes rechargeable handle, charger, 2 brush heads and a travel case

Removes up to 100% more plaque vs. A regular manual toothbrush

2D Cleaning electric toothbrush head oscillates and rotates to break up and remove plaque

Includes a travel case

Compatible with Oral B brush heads for every oral care need: CrossAction, FlossAction, precision clean, 3D White, sensitive gum Care, Deep sweep, dual clean. Does not fit Oral B io refills

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!