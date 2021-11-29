Furbo’s Alexa Treat-Tossing Dog Cam returns to $118 all-time low for Cyber Monday

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering the Furbo Treat-Tossing Dog Camera for $118. Originally $250 and more typically fetching around $169 for most of 2021, this is the best price we have tracked this year and matching the Amazon all-time low. The Furbo provides 1080p HD feeds of your furry friends directly to your smartphone or other smart home devices. A built-in treat tossing mechanism and two-way audio allow you to interact with your pups remotely from anywhere, while multi-angle viewing and night vision round out the camera’s main features. Barking notifications are also a nice touch as well. Rated 4+ stars at Chewy. Head below for more dog camera deals.

A great lowest-cost alternative to the Furbo if you don’t need the treat tossing and other special features is the basic Petcube monitoring camera. That, along with the rest of the Petcube lineup is also seeing some solid Black Friday discounts on Amazon right now:

More on the Furbo Treat-Tossing Dog Camera:

1080p Full HD Camera & Night Vision: livestream video to monitor your pet on your phone with a 160-degree wide-angle view, day & night.

2-Way Audio & BARKING ALERT: Furbo’s BARKING SENSOR detects when your dog is barking. It sends push notifications to your smartphone when it detects barking. Know what’s going on at home and talk to calm them down via the app.

Fun TREAT TOSSING: TOSS a treat to your dogs via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Fill it with your dogs’ favorite treats & play a game of catch.

