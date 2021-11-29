Home Depot celebrates Cyber Monday with up to $320 off DEWALT combo kit sale + free tools

Today only, Home Depot is now celebrating Cyber Monday by launching an up to 45% off cordless combo tool kit sale. Shipping is free across the board, and even though this is a Cyber Monday promotion, you can go pickup items in-store at no extra cost. With a wide range of included packages from all of the major brands like DEWALT, RYOBI, Makita, and more, there are more entry-level bundles on top of kits that include everything your DIY setup could use. Mixing things up from the typical sale we see, on top of upwards of $320 in savings, Home Depot is also bundling in free tools on many of the packages for some added value. These range from leaf blowers to full mechanics ratchet sets and more. Head below for all of our top picks.

Home Depot Cyber Monday tool sale

While you can shop the rest of Home Depot’s sale right here, over in our tool guide there’s an even wider selection of discounts still up for the taking. Delivering Cyber Monday savings across a wide range of offerings for your weekend warrior setup or more casual DIY jobs around the house, it’s worth checking into what’s on tap right here.

DEWALT ATOMIC 20V 2-Tool Combo Kit features:

This 20-Volt MAX Brushless Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit includes 1 cordless Drill/Driver, 1 cordless Impact Driver, two 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Batteries, 1 charger and a carrying bag. At only 5.1 in. front to back, the cordless Impact Driver features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 1700 in./lbs. of torque and 3 LED lights to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work. The cordless Drill/Driver features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 340 unit watts outs (UWO) and LED foot light to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work.

