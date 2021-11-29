Hyper Cyber Monday sale takes up to 60% off popular USB-C hubs, chargers, more

Cyber Monday has arrived and Hyper is now rolling out the best prices of the year across its collection Mac and iPad accessories. Delivering on both form and function for your Apple setups, You’ll be able to save 30% off across Hyper’s entire site to pair with up to 60% off doorbuster-worthy discounts. Head below for all of the best deals from the Hyper Cyber Monday sale.

Hyper Cyber Monday sale

Some of the most notable inclusions in the Hyper lineup are its USB-C hubs, and you’ll find plenty of different models included in the sale. While there’s models for just about every use case or form-factor, a particular highlight is on the new Viper 10-in-2 USB-C Hub at $90.99. Compatible with the most recent M1 Pro MacBook Pros to previous Apple machines as well as Chromebooks and PCs, this model has a unique design that doesn’t skimp out on the I/O.

The 10-in-2 design plugs right into the side of your Mac to deliver a versatile selection of ports including dual 4K60Hz HDMI for supported devices, four USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, SD card readers, and more. Down from the usual $130 price tag, this is one of the best offers yet and a notable chance to outfit your everyday carry or workstation with added functionality.

When it comes to chargers, Hyper’s Cyber Monday sale is stacked with price cuts, too. Ranging from gear specifically for your new iPhone 13 to versatile USB-C chargers and more, there is quite the notable selection up for grabs. Our top pick of the batch is the HyperJuice GaN 100W USB-C Charger at $69.99. Dropping from the $100 price tag you’d normally pay, this one packs a 4-port design that can deliver 100W of juice from either of its USB-C ports. That’s also dual USB-A slots for topping off accessories and the like with a 3A output.

Otherwise, be sure to just shop the rest of the discounts from the sale right here. Though be sure to act fast, because the Cyber Monday savings won’t be around for too much longer.

