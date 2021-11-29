Nike’s Cyber Monday Sale just dropped with extra 20% off Dri-FIT, ZoomX, more

The Nike Cyber Monday Sale takes extra 20% off select styles when you apply promo code CYBER at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Nike Plus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Revolution 5 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to just $46 and originally sold for $65. They’re available in eleven color options and the lightweight design was made to let you go for miles. These shoes also feature reflective details to help keep you visible in low light. With over 400 positive reviews from Nike customers, they’re rated 4.4/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for stocking stuffers? Amazon is offering up to 35% off Dickies and Saucony socks from $8 Prime shipped.

