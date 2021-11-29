Roku Express brings AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to your home theater for just $19 (2021 low)

As part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering the Roku Express Streaming Media Player for $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down $10 from its normal going rate, today’s deal is the second-best discount that we’ve tracked all-time, coming within $1 of the low set back in November 2019. The Roku Express is the most budget-focused way to bring HomeKit and AirPlay 2 to your home theater. It doesn’t just support those two functions though, as it also pairs well with Alexa and Assistant, works with Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, or Apple TV+, and even delivers 200 or more live TV channels. The compact design makes it easy to tuck this streaming media player away so it’s never seen, as well. Keep reading for additional details.

Honestly, for streaming media players, it’ll be hard to find a better deal than the Roku Express. Really, the only way you’ll get something with as many features for lower is with the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite at $18 on sale right now. However, you lose out on AirPlay 2 and HomeKit integration if that’s crucial to your setup. Though, if you’re in the market for a higher-end Fire TV streamer, be sure to check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale that’s going on right now through this evening.

For the ultimate AirPlay 2 and HomeKit experience, consider picking up the previous-generation Apple TV 4K while it’s on sale for $100 Prime shipped. Originally $179, this is within $1 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the best discount that we’ve seen since Prime Day earlier this year. After finalizing your home theater, be sure to swing by our Cyber Monday 2021 guide for the rest of the ways that you can save this year.

More on the Roku Express:

Watch what you love: Start streaming with a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including Roku Originals and 200+ live TV channels for free on The Roku Channel

Quick and easy setup: It’s easy to get started with everything you need included in the box, including a High Speed HDMI Cable—just plug it into your TV and connect to the internet

Tons of power, tons of fun: Compact and power-packed, you’ll stream your favorites with ease, including movies and series on HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video

Simple remote: Incredibly easy to use, this remote features shortcut buttons to popular streaming channels

