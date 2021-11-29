Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerWave 10W Qi Pad $10 (Save 28%), more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerWave 10W Qi Charging Pad for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $14, you’re looking at the lowest price in over six months with today’s offer saving you 28% and marking the second-best discount of the year. Anker’s compact Qi charging pad is about as simple as it gets for outfitting the nightstand or desk with a reliable wireless charger. Its 10W output can drop down to 7.5W speeds for iPhones, with a slim design that won’t standout too much from the rest of your setup. Be it for a stocking stuffer or just to refresh your own charging kit, this is an easy recommendation at the price.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

The Anker Advantage: Enjoyed by over 50 million users worldwide, our leading technology will change the way you charge. Instantly charge your phone or earbuds simply by placing them in the center of PowerWave Pad. Never fuss around with plugging and unplugging cables again, just set down and power up. PowerWave Pad provides 10W output for Samsung Galaxy, 7.5W for iPhone, and 5W for other phones or wireless earbuds (including AirPods). Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave charges directly through protective cases up to 5 mm thick (not including cases with magnetic or metal attachments).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!