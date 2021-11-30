Acer’s Nitro 27-inch 1080p 144Hz monitor falls to $200, LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p 144Hz $305

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 27-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $199.99 shipped. This is a $50 discount from its normal going rate and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked there. This monitor is perfect for higher-end 1080p gaming thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology baked in. There’s dual 2W speakers built-in, as well, if you need some temporary audio setup should you only have headphones on hand. You’ll find a DisplayPort and two HDMI for hooking up multiple machines or devices at one time. Head below for more.

We’re also seeing the LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor on sale for $304.99 shipped on Amazon. You’ll normally pay up to $380 for this monitor, and while we saw it fall to $300 over the holidays, this discount marks the third best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This display brings the resolution up to 1440p from 1080p while still delivering a refresh rate of 144Hz for high-end gaming. You’ll also find NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility here instead of AMD FreeSync, so do keep that in mind.

If you prefer all-in-one systems, consider picking up HP’s all-new Chromebook 11 x2 which is on sale today. Currently discounted by $250, you’ll find the bundle with a detachable keyboard down to $349 right now, making today a great time to pick up this ultra-portable computer.

More on the Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor:

  • 27 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen IPS Monitor with AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology
  • Response Time: 1ms VRB and Refresh Rate: 144Hz
  • 2 speakers, 2 watts per speaker
  • Acer VisionCare Technologies
  • Ports: 1 x Display Port and 2 x HDMI 2.0 (HDMI Cable Included)

