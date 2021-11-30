Amazon now offering starter guitar bundle gifts with amps from $128 (Reg. up to $170)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering 20% off beginner guitar bundles from LyxPro. These popular starter combo bundles can be great options for new players, especially the younger gift recipients on your list where interest might wain sooner than not. No sense paying a fortune. DBROTH (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the LyxPro Full Size Electric Guitar Bundle for $135.99 shipped in multiple colorways. That’s 20% off the regular $170 price tag and the lowest we can find. It includes a full-size electric guitar alongside a 20W amp, digital tuner, extra strings and picks, a shoulder strap, and soft case to keep (most) of it in. Again, it’s certainly no Fender, but even its starter Squier model bundles start from $300 with a mini amp or around $230 without on Amazon. Head below for more.

You’ll also find the same bundles detailed above available in the smaller 39-inch form-factor at $127.99 shipped, down from $160. While these can save you even more, I would only recommend starting new players with an undersized instrument if they happen to need it because they are particularly young — the full size options will better prepare them for the standard finger spacing down the road.

We are still tracking a wealth of home music production gear deals from over the weekend including plenty of MIDI keyboard controllers for beat makers and recording rigs. The options start from just $49 and you’ll find everything right here.

More on the LyxPro Full Size Electric Guitar Bundle:

COMPLETE GUITAR SET : Ultimate Starter Package Includes Full Size Guitar & All the Parts & Equipment They Need to Rock Straight Out the Box | Perfect Choice for Novice & Intermediate Players

39 INCH ELECTRIC GUITAR : Perfect for beginner and intermediate players Plug In Guitar Features High-Quality Materials Including Premium Rosewood Fingerboard, Canadian Maple Neck, Volume/Tone, S-S-S pickups, Knobs & More

20 WATT AMPLIFIER WITH CABLE : Pack Includes 20W Amp with Built In Speaker, Headphone Jack & AUX Input for Playing Along to Music on Phone or MP3 Player | Integrated Controls Include Gain, Bass, Treble, Volume & Grind

