Have this modern 47-inch desk shipped to your door for $40 (All-time low, 43% off)

OneBigOutlet (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the BELLEZE 47-inch Modern Desk for $39.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Want to add a modern-looking desk to your home office without breaking the bank? If so, this offering could be the one. The surface spans 47.2 by 23.6 inches and boasts a gray color that pairs very nicely with the black supports. This desk bears a minimalistic style that will allow it to blend well in just about any space.

While you’re at it, why not also grab UGREEN’s desk-friendly humidifier at $15 Prime shipped? It operates quietly and is said to emit “no more than 38 decibels” of noise. The compact nature of this unit ensures that its tank is easy to refill whenever it runs out of water.

And don’t forget that you can take indoor air quality to the next level with these purifiers from $45.50. Surprisingly, the lowest price is actually for a smart model, allowing you to set schedules, remotely control power, and more. Drop by our home good and smart home guides to see what else we have spotted on sale lately.

BELLEZE 47-inch Modern Desk features:

Design a handsome-looking home office with this sleek and modern computer table. The black sleigh-style frame matches well with the gray manufactured wood tabletop for a modern appeal.

A stylish and functional accessory that works as a gaming desk, study, or picnic table. Perfect for your home office, study, living room, bedroom, or children’s room.

