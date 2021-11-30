Govee markdowns continue: Smart Scale $14.50, Flow Pro Light Bars 46% off, more

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Smart Scale for $14.55 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $26, today’s deal takes $11 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for an affordable and reputable way to more easily chart your workout progress, this Govee smart scale could have your name on it. It keeps tabs on 13 body composition measurements that include weight, BMI, body fat, body water, and more. Metrics can be sent to popular ecosystems including Apple Health and Google Fit. An unlimited number of users can tap into its abilities using either iOS or Android, making it a versatile way for the whole family to track weight and more. Continue reading to find more Govee deals that are up to 46% off.

More Govee deals:

Set Govee branding aside and you can still grab this Apple Health-ready smart scale for $13 Prime shipped. We spotted this deal yesterday and it is easily one the lowest prices we have ever seen in this product category. And don’t forget to scope out our fitness tracker and smart home guides to see what else is on sale.

Govee Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

Full Body Composition Analysis: 13 assessments including, weight, BMI, BMR, body fat percentage, bone mass, muscle mass, protein, and body age, help you keep your weight in check and your body in shape.

Highly Accurate and Fully Automatic: 4 high precision sensors deliver measurements in 0.2lb/0.05kg increments up to 400lb/180kg. Ease of use with auto-calibration, step on activation, and anytime updates.

